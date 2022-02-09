ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.86 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChromaDex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 142,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

