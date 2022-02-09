Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 billion-$7.66 billion.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 1,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

