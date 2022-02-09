Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 296.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,748.25 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

