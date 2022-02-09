Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.64. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

