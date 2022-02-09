Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.42 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,269 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 422.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,585 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $34,125,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

TPR stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

