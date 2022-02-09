Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.75.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

