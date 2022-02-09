Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

SNAP opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,625 shares of company stock valued at $12,366,352.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.