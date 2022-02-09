Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 3,564 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.68. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

