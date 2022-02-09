Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896,543. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

