Citigroup Inc. Makes New $948,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,522,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,747,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,604,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.
