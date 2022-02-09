Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,021 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.