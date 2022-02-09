Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $6,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

