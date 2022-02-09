Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 22,226 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Korn Ferry Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
