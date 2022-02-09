Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 810,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

