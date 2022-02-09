Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 485.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 246,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $1,019,000.

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

