Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

