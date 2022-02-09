Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,655 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $353.11 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.88.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

