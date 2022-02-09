Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $262.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.38 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

