Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.