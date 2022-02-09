Clarus Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,000. Toyota Motor accounts for 7.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,594. The firm has a market cap of $283.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $145.55 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

