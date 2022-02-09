Clarus Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.15 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $629.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

