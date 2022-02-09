Clarus Group Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52,720.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65,901 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $7,957,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

NFLX stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.26. 137,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,975,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.