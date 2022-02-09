Clarus Group Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 135,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,567,613. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

