Clarus Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF stock remained flat at $$3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.