Clarus Group Inc. Trims Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.28. 1,097,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.31. The company has a market cap of $629.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $216.15 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

