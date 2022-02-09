Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Class Acceleration were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth $359,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the third quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 20.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Class Acceleration by 104.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLAS opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

