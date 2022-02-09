ClinTex CTi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186,268.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $186,268.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00106938 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

