CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 353,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,023. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

