CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 314,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.