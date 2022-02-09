Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.94.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.