Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 130.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 49,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 87,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

