Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CCA traded up C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,215. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$95.50 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.16.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.08%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

