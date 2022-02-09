Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 14,220 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

