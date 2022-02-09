Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $46,331,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $75.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

