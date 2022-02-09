Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $867,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after acquiring an additional 210,606 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

