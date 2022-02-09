Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 184.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 36.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQY stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

