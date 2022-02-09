Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 33,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 666,671 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MVF opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

