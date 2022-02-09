Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 405,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $339,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $22,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

