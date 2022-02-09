Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comcast by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Comcast by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 135,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575,758. The stock has a market cap of $226.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

