Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Community Bank System by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.