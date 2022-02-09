Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Community West Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.