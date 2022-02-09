Comparing Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) & Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Kaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$7.44 million ($0.36) -1.16 Kaya $1.01 million 1.97 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -52.45% -50.64% Kaya -1,558.07% N/A -586.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Artelo Biosciences and Kaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,017.76%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Kaya.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Kaya on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

