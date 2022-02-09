Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,732.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($23.28).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,808.20 ($24.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,812.50 ($24.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,636.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,550.04. The firm has a market cap of £32.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.66), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,963.25).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

