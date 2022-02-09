Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 0.5% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $55,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $290,242,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.94. 39,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,171. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock worth $656,294,231. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

