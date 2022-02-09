Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 25,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,161. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

