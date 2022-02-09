Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 4,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,265,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 615,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

