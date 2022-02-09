Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 4,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,265,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.30.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
