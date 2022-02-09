Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.84

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $206.84 and last traded at $207.83, with a volume of 128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $22,089,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

