Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNDT stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.75 million, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Conduent has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.50.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 45.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNDT. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.