Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNDT stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.75 million, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Conduent has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 45.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.