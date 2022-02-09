Conflux Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,374.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.05 or 0.07270008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00316576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.38 or 0.00773822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015277 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00412925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00228980 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.