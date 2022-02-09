ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Andrew D. Lundquist Sells 112,300 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of COP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $94.93.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
