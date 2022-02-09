ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Andrew D. Lundquist Sells 112,300 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

